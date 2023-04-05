AirAsia X expands China network

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 April 2023: AirAsia X (AAX) continues to expand its China network with two weekly flights to Beijing restarting last week after almost a three-year pause.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur lands at Beijing Daxing International Airport at 0105, while the return flight from Beijing arrives in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) at 0830.

AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “Our service resumption to Beijing reflects our commitment to boosting our network in China, which has historically been one of our biggest and most popular markets and providing our guests with more options to travel affordably to and from Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.”

Flights will ramp up from twice weekly on Thursday and Saturday to four weekly flights starting 1 June 2023 to meet growing forecast demand, further boosting travel and tourism in the region.

“More expansion in China is on the horizon for AAX as we plan to relaunch more routes and introduce more unique, less travelled destinations in China in the near future,” he concluded.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Beijing-Daxing (PKX):