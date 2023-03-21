Thai Lion Air cuts fares for school holiday

BANGKOK, 22 March 2023: Thai Lion Air is cutting domestic and international fares to boost family travel as the long school holiday break begins.

State schools close for their summer break in March and reopen in mid-May. April is a peak travel month for Thai families.

Promoting fare deals on its Facebook page to families in Thailand, the airline’s domestic fares start at THB855 on all of its routes from its Don Mueang International Airport home base. The domestic fare deal includes a free 10 kg of luggage (maximum one ticket).

Fares on International flights from Bangkok start at THB 2,055 on the following routes from Don Mueang airport to: Jakarta; Mumbai; Singapore; Kathmandu, and Taipei.

The airline includes a free bag weight 20 kg (maximum two bags). Bookings must be made by midnight on 26 March for travel until 31 August 2023.