HK Express cuts back flights

HONG KONG, 23 February 2023: Hong Kong Express confirmed this week that it is cancelling more flights to Japan, impacting passengers who plan to travel on Hong Kong – Japan routes from 3 to 3o March.

The airline said in a travel advisory that it constantly communicates with the relevant authorities in Japan “to maintain our schedule as much as possible, minimise the impact to our customers.”

However, the Japanese government continues to order a limit on the maximum number of flights each carrier can operate from Hong Kong SAR to Japan.

HK Express can only operate 74 flights per week to Japan during March, representing 20 to 22 flights per week, fewer than initially planned. HK Express must cancel some flights between Hong Kong and Japan from 3 to 30 March 2023,

Cancelled flights: Hong Kong to Japan:

Destination: Fukuoka

UO638 5 – 30 March 2023

Destination: Okinawa

UO820 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 March 2023

Destination: Osaka-Kansai

UO688 3, 10, 17, 24 March 2023

UO850 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 29 March 2023

UO862 26 March 2023

Destination: Tokyo-Haneda

UO622 3-30 March 2023

Destination: Tokyo-Narita

UO650 8, 15, 22 March 2023

UO870 7, 14, 21, 28 March 2023

Cancelled flights: Japan to Hong Kong:

Origin: Fukuoka

UO639 5-30 March 2023

Origin: Okinawa

UO821 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 March 2023

Origin: Osaka-Kansai

UO689 3, 10, 17, 24 March 2023

UO851 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 29 March 2023

UO863 26 March 2023

Origin: Tokyo-Haneda

UO623 3 – 25, 27 – 31 March 2023

Origin: Tokyo-Narita

UO651 8, 15, 22 March 2023

UO871 7, 14, 21, 28 March 2023

Passengers can shift their booking to alternative flight dates or apply for a refund