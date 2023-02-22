HK Express cuts back flights

HONG KONG, 23 February 2023: Hong Kong Express confirmed this week that it is cancelling more flights to Japan, impacting passengers who plan to travel on Hong Kong – Japan routes from 3 to 3o March.
The airline said in a travel advisory that it constantly communicates with the relevant authorities in Japan “to maintain our schedule as much as possible, minimise the impact to our customers.”
However, the Japanese government continues to order a limit on the maximum number of flights each carrier can operate from Hong Kong SAR to Japan.
HK Express can only operate 74 flights per week to Japan during March, representing 20 to 22 flights per week, fewer than initially planned. HK Express must cancel some flights between Hong Kong and Japan from 3 to 30 March 2023,
Cancelled flights: Hong Kong to Japan:
Destination: Fukuoka
UO638 5 – 30 March 2023
Destination: Okinawa
UO820 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 March 2023
Destination: Osaka-Kansai
UO688 3, 10, 17, 24 March 2023
UO850 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 29 March 2023
UO862 26 March 2023
Destination: Tokyo-Haneda
UO622 3-30 March 2023
Destination: Tokyo-Narita
UO650 8, 15, 22 March 2023
UO870 7, 14, 21, 28 March 2023
Cancelled flights: Japan to Hong Kong:
Origin: Fukuoka
UO639 5-30 March 2023
Origin: Okinawa
UO821 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 March 2023
Origin: Osaka-Kansai
UO689 3, 10, 17, 24 March 2023
UO851 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 29 March 2023
UO863 26 March 2023
Origin: Tokyo-Haneda
UO623 3 – 25, 27 – 31 March 2023
Origin: Tokyo-Narita
UO651 8, 15, 22 March 2023
UO871 7, 14, 21, 28 March 2023
Passengers can shift their booking to alternative flight dates or apply for a refund