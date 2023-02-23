Scooting back to China

SINGAPORE, 24 February 2023: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, will progressively reintroduce flights to China from this month to the end of June 2023.

Scoot will also ramp up flight frequencies across its network, particularly to popular destinations for summer travels in Australia, Greece, Indonesia, Japan and Malaysia.

Since travel restrictions were lifted globally in 2022, Scoot has resumed most of its pre-Covid routes, increased flight frequencies and expanded its network with the launch of new destinations such as Jeju, Lombok, Makassar, Miri and Yogyakarta.

China

From now until the end of the Northern Winter timetable 2022/2023 ( ends 25 March), Scoot will progressively increase flights to China from 14 weekly to 26 weekly. It involves stepping up flight frequencies to seven of its existing destinations; Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Qingdao, Tianjin and Zhengzhou.

The pace of resumption will continue through the Northern Summer timetable (26 March to 28 October 2023). Scoot will resume flights to Haikou, Ningbo and Xi’an in April 2023, bringing the total weekly flights to China to 42 by the end of April 2023.

With services to Nanning and Shenyang resuming in May 2023, the low-cost airline will offer 57 weekly flights to China by the end of June 2023.

Other network updates

Flights to the Gold Coast, Australia, will be suspended after 17 July (the last flight out of the Gold Coast).

Scoot will increase flight frequencies to popular warm-weather destinations.

Flights to Athens will increase from two to four weekly.

Perth will increase from 10 to 12 weekly flights.

Sapporo through Taipei will increase from three to four weekly.

Taipei will increase from 10 to 12 weekly.

Closer to Singapore, flights to Langkawi will increase from four to seven weekly.

Manado will increase from three to four weekly.

New Schedules for Pokémon

Pokémon Air Adventures, a partnership with The Pokémon Company, continues to be well sought-after by Pokémon fans and others looking for unique experiences. In February 2023, Scoot launched these inaugural themed flights on the Pikachu Jet to Bangkok. In March 2023, the Pikachu Jet will make its way to Taiwan. Customers can choose from eight scheduled flights in March 2023 and six scheduled flights in April 2023.

Due to prevailing travel restrictions, Scoot offers 59 destinations for booking as of February 2023 out of a full network encompassing 71 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.