Radisson Hotel Group expands in Thailand

BANGKOK, 1 December 2022” Radisson Hotel Group is accelerating the expansion of its portfolio in Thailand with the signing of Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin, a beachfront resort with Destination Group, due to open in February 2023.

This marks the expansion of RHG’s partnership with the Bangkok-based Destination Group, a private equity real estate investment company, following the recent opening of the Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket in September 2022.

Thailand has been identified as a key focus market for Radisson Hotel Group, aiming to double its hotel portfolio by 2023.

“Strong partnerships are key to our growth, and it gives me great pleasure to announce the signing of Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin with the Destination Group as we continue our growth momentum in Thailand. Our upscale Radisson brand is a perfect fit for the resort, which enjoys an excellent beachfront location in Hua Hin that will cater to the rising demand for leisure. We look forward to expanding our strong collaboration with partners like the Destination Group to launch exceptional hotels in sought-after destinations across the country,” said David Nguyen, Managing Director, Indochina and Strategic Partnerships, Southeast Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

The 243-key Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin will become the Group’s sixth property in Thailand when it opens in February 2023.