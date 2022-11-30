Agoda plants trees to green Bangkok

BANGKOK, 1 December 2022: Agoda, a global digital travel platform, is partnering with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to improve Bangkok’s green infrastructure with the ‘Urban Tree Planting’ Initiative.

To launch the partnership, Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok and Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer, Agoda, planted trees at Phutthamonthon Sai 2 Park in Thawi Watthana District along with park officials, Agoda executives and Agoda volunteers.

(Right) Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok and (left) Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer, Agoda.

The Thawi Watthana district is home to the Utthayan Road, which is regarded as the most beautiful road in Thailand, and Phutthamonthon Sai 2 Park is adjacent to the popular Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market.

Agoda’s Urban Tree Planting is a CSR Initiative developed to boost sustainable growth in Bangkok, combining support for the BMA’s ambition to expand the capital’s green areas by planting 1 million trees within four years with Agoda’s CSR & Sustainability mission of accelerating sustainable travel.

Agoda has pledged to donate 10,000 trees. The remaining trees will be donated to the BMA and Pom Prap Sattru Phai District’s official treebanks to be planted throughout Bangkok.

In addition, Agoda is currently collaborating on two further CSR Initiatives with the BMA – the City Guide Launch and the Tech Workshop Series – aiming to make Bangkok a top livable city to work and play for everyone. The City Guide Launch will raise awareness of BMA’s 12-month, 12-festival initiative and promote the city as a global tourist destination. The Tech Workshop Series is intended to build and nurture local tech talent by upskilling undergraduate students in Bangkok with digital skills.

Omri Morgenshtern Chief Executive Officer Agoda commented: “Agoda aims to make travel easy and accessible for everyone, and we also believe that we have a responsibility to ensure that travel is sustainable and has a positive impact on the planet and on local communities.”

In Thailand, since the pandemic, Agoda has supported multiple government agencies in a variety of efforts. These include promoting tourism and destinations, hygiene and safety standards, domestic recovery campaigns and tech integrations to ease travellers’ journeys.