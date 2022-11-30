St Regis opens beachside resort in Goa

HONG KONG, 1 December 2022: St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, has opened its latest hotel St Regis Goa Resort, in India.

The resort stands between the Sal River and the Arabian Sea near India’s southwestern coastal city of Goa. It is famous for its palm-fringed tropical beaches, historic Portuguese-era architecture, seafood and distinctive culture.

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our second St. Regis property in this enchanting haven in India, and Goa is a special destination where guests will find themselves surrounded by unspoilt nature and infinite sandy beaches,” said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

Located approximately a one-hour car drive from Goa International Airport, The St. Regis Goa Resort stands in a 49-acre parkland fringing Mobor Beach on the shores of the Arabian Sea. The area between the Sal River and the ocean is recognised as a sanctuary of freshwater lagoons and forests.

The resort features 206 rooms, including 46 suites offering private terraces overlooking the tranquil lagoons or the golf course. The group appointed Satish Kumar, general manager of The St. Regis Goa Resort.