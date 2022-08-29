Vietnam reports 1.44 million visits

HANOI, 30 August 2023: Vietnam welcomed 1.44 million international arrivals during the first eight months of 2022, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday, quoting Government Statistics Office data.

It represented a 13.7-fold rise from a year earlier due to reopening borders to foreign tourists in May and the fast resumption of international air routes, particularly to Southeast Asia, Korea and India. But it is still off the pace achieved in 2019 by a whopping 87.3%, the General Statistics Office noted in the 29 August update. Vietnam targets 5 million international arrivals in 2022.

Of the international arrivals, 88.2% came to Vietnam by air, while 11.8% by road and 0.03% by sea. Asian visitors made up the majority with nearly 997,000 arrivals, accounting for 69.18% of the eight-month total.

The GSO noted in August alone, international arrivals reached 486,400, increasing 38% from July. The eight-month tourism revenue is estimated at VND15.4 trillion VND (USD657.4 million), 47.7% off the 2019 pace.

