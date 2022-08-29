Thai AirAsia X to fly to Australia

BANGKOK, 30 August 2022: Thai AirAsia X (XJ) will introduce direct flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Melbourne and Sydney for the first time, commencing 1 and 2 December 2022.

Four weekly flights direct to Sydney Airport on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and to Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine) three times a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays are on sale starting from THB5,990 one way. Sales opened yesterday, 29 August.

From left to right: Dr Angela Macdonald, Australian Ambassador to Thailand, Tassapon Bijleveld, acting CEO of Thai AirAsia X.

Flights will be served by the 377-seat Airbus A330 aircraft with 12 upfront business-class reclining seats and 365 economy seats.

Thai AirAsia X acting CEO Tassapon Bijleveld said: “Thailand and Australia have maintained strong relations for over 70 years, and Australia is among the top three educational destinations for Thai students as well as a leading travel destination for Thai tourists.

“Thai AirAsia X is very excited to be adding Sydney and Melbourne as two key destinations in Australia this year, with a priority on these two cities as amongst the most popular routes. Having resumed services to South Korea and Japan, we are thrilled that we are now expanding to Sydney and Melbourne as our next key growth markets. Australia’s largest cities have much to offer in terms of strong economy, tourism and education, making them prime additions to Thai AirAsia X’s growing network.”

Thai AirAsia X marks the introduction of its two new routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Sydney and Melbourne with its ‘Take a Fun Trip’ to Australia promotion. Members can book both routes from only THB5,990 from 29 August to 4 September 2022 for travel from 1 December 2022 to 25 March 2023 via the AirAsia Super App.

Australia remains a key market for the AirAsia brand. Malaysian-based AirAsia X, the affiliate long haul sister airline of Thai AirAsia X, has also recently announced new services from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney commencing 9 September and to Perth, Melbourne and Auckland (via Sydney), which commence in November this year.

(Source: Thai AirAsia X)