TPB appoints acting COO

MANILA, 29 August 2022: The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) of the Philippines, the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), recently named Charles Aames Bautista as the new officer-in-charge of the agency.

His appointment ratified last week follows the resignation of the former chief operating officer, Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones. She now serves as an undersecretary for the newly-formed Department of Migrant Workers.

Charles Aames Bautista addresses a recent gathering of travel agents in Manila.

Bautista, who held the post of deputy chief operating officer for marketing and promotions, was the next highest-ranking executive of the TPB in line to take the top job. He was nominated and unanimously voted in as the acting COO by the TPB’s Board of Directors, chaired by DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, during a special board meeting last 15 August 2022 to temporarily head the agency.

Before joining TPB, Bautista was the former department manager for the Communications and Creative Services of the Centre for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotion arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). He spent the past 15 years as a marketing, public relations, and corporate planning executive in various industries, including e-commerce, media, pharmaceuticals, hospitality and advertising. He spent a third of his career as the digital manager and concurrent online editor of Tatler Philippines.

“I am excited to take on this role and steer the ship, albeit temporarily,” said Bautista. “We will continue to serve our stakeholders with the enthusiasm and excellence that the agency is known for, and I also look forward to bringing in new ideas that align with the Secretary’s vision of having a multidimensional approach to tourism,” he added.

Bautista will serve the OIC position until the TPB Board members appoint the next COO.

(Your Stories: TPB Philippines)