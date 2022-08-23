AirAsia rolls out travel fest deals

BANGKOK, 24 August 2022: AirAsia Super App introduces its ‘Super Travel Fest’, promising price deals from more than 700 partner airlines worldwide and more than 700,000 hotels.

Flight bookings are open for just three days, on 23 to 25 August for the latest promotions that focuses on hotel deals in destinations across Southeast Asia.

The AirAsia Super App provides top-rated hotel deals for travellers across Southeast Asia, such as Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Bali, Phuket and Boracay. Prices start at THB799 per night throughout the promotion, available for bookings for just one hour daily (1100 to 1200) from 23 to 25 August.

AirAsia Super App chief commercial officer Tan Mai Yin said: ” As a leading provider of hotel reservations and travel services, We are ready to make every promotion of SUPER Travel Fest unique for customers. And this time, the highlight is a special hotel booking deal on hotels in ASEAN such as Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Bali, Phuket and Boracay. We also have more than 700,000 hotels worldwide that you can book through the AirAsia Super App. We work closely with airline and hotel partners to drive tourism back on track. “