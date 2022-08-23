AHS strengthens top management

BANGKOK, 24 August 2022: Absolute Hotel Services promotes Karan Kaul to the post of deputy CEO & head of business development, starting 1 September 2022.

Kaul joined Absolute Hotel Services in 2020 as vice president of business development directing the group’s growth worldwide. In this new role, he will oversee the business development and technical services team’s activities and productivity in all locations.

Photo Credit: AHS. Karan Kaul shifts to the deputy CEO role.

“We are delighted to promote Karan to this new role. We are confident he will significantly contribute to the Absolute Hotel Services Group’s growth strategy and performance,” said AHS founder and CEO Jonathan Wigley.

Absolute Hotel Services confirmed the senior management appointment in a social media post on Facebook and Linkedin.

Last week, Absolute Hotel Services confirmed the launch of Absolute Hotel Services’ white label management portfolio branded Absolute Collection starting with the signing of Paasha Atelier Bali in Indonesia. The inaugural project focuses on the redevelopment of an existing resort in Kuta which will be relaunched as Paasha Atelier Bali following a renovation targetted for completion by the end of the year.