Travel advisories shun Myanmar

SINGAPORE, 21 July 2022: Travel advisories continue to warn travellers not to travel to Myanmar due to the escalation in civil unrest and armed conflict.

A UK travel advisory issued earlier this week warns its citizens to reconsider travel to Burma due to Covid-19-related restrictions and exercise increased caution in Myanmar due to the risk of wrongful detentions.

Various travel advisors caution travellers that protests and demonstrations against military rule continue. In addition to nationwide protests and demonstrations, the following areas of Myanmar are subject to heightened civil unrest or armed conflict.

Matupi township in Chin State

Bhamo and Mogaung townships in Kachin State

Hopang, Hseni, Hsipaw, Mongkaung, Namhsan, Namtu, and Nanhkan townships in Shan State

Shadaw township in Kayah State

Paletwa township in Chin State

Hpakan, Mansi, Momauk, Sumprabum, Tanai, and Waingmaw townships in Kachin State

Hpapun township in Kayin State Konkyan, Kutkai, Kyaukme, Laukkaing, Matman, Mongmao, Muse, Namphan, Pangsang, and Pangwaun townships in Shan State

The following areas of Myanmar are especially subject to civil unrest and armed violence due to fighting between the military and various ethnic armed groups and militia forces.

Northern Shan State

Parts of Kachin, Rakhine, and Chin States

The Naga Self-Administered Zone in the northern Sagaing Region Conflict-affected areas, particularly Northern Shan State and parts of Kachin, Rakhine, and Chin States are subject to land mines and unexploded ordinances. Land mines and unexploded ordnance have injured foreign tourists in conflict-affected areas, and their locations are often not marked or otherwise identifiable.