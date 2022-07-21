How inclusive is our travel content?

SINGAPORE, 22 July 2022: Consumers are paying attention to how inclusive current travel offerings are when searching and booking, according to new data released Thursday by Expedia Group Media Solutions.

Only 54% of consumers said they had seen options that are accessible to all abilities, and just 52% have seen options that are inclusive of all types of travellers.

A travel brand’s commitment to inclusion, diversity and accessibility influences consumers’ purchasing decisions, with seven in 10 consumers saying they are willing to pay more when making a travel choice that is more inclusive to all types of travellers. Furthermore, 78% of consumers said they’d made a travel choice based on promotions or ads that they felt represented them through messaging or visuals.

The Inclusive Travel Insights Report: Understanding Traveler Values & Opportunities for Marketers builds on the recent findings about environmentally responsible travel highlighted in the Sustainable Travel Study, revealing that people are increasingly seeking ways to have more meaningful and conscientious travel experiences.

“At Expedia Group, we understand the importance of not only practising inclusion within our teams and across our brands but also empowering our travel advertising partners to do the same,” said Expedia Group Media Solutions senior director of brand marketing Jenn McCarthy. “Our findings show that consumers today pay close attention to whether travel brands authentically demonstrate a commitment to inclusion, diversity, and accessibility. A better understanding of how people perceive and value inclusive travel will help foster more inclusive and diverse travel experiences for all.”

Accessibility in Travel

92% of consumers agree that it’s essential for travel providers to meet the accessibility needs of all travellers.

Older generations are more likely to believe that accessibility is very important when making travel decisions, among 54% of Baby Boomers and Generation X, compared to 49% of the general population.

Diversity in Travel

7 in 10 consumers would choose a destination, lodging, or transportation option that is more inclusive of all types of travellers, even if it’s more expensive.

78% have made a travel choice based on representation in travel advertising, promotions, or ads they felt represented them through messaging or visuals, and for Millennials, this figure is the highest (84%).

Local Culture and Community Engagement

64% of consumers are interested in learning more about travel options that support local cultures and communities.

More than 2 in 5 consumers have purchased from local communities and/or minority groups while travelling in the past two years, while 46% visited local cultural or historical sites.

Nearly two-thirds of consumers would choose a travel option that supports local cultures and communities, even if it was more expensive.

Key Marketing Takeaways

Be thoughtful in representing a variety of perspectives and assemble diverse imagery, recognising that diversity can include races, genders, ages, families, couples, abilities, activities, and more.

Use inclusive, welcoming, and respectful language across all marketing and travel listings while also highlighting amenities and accessibility for travellers of all backgrounds and all abilities.

When using video, feature closed captioning and subtitles and use legible fonts and contrasting colours to ensure content can be read by all.

For additional global insights on how consumers feel about inclusive travel and the opportunity for travel brands to welcome all travellers equally, download the full Inclusive Travel Insights Report.