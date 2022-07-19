Agoda reveals summer’s hot destinations

BANGKOK, 20 July 2022: Digital travel platform Agoda reveals the top trending holiday destinations now that international travel is slowly becoming the norm again.

According to its latest booking data assessment, travellers are dusting off their suitcases and ready to embrace the holiday season somewhere different than the past two years.

Bangkok takes the number one spot in 2022, as the Thai capital relaxes most travel rules, including mask wearing outdoors. Other Asian gems in the top five spots are Jeju Island, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and Seoul.

As for outbound travel from Thailand, Agoda’s booking data collated from May to August 2022 suggests South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, France and the UK are the top five destinations.

Top global destinations in 2022

Bangkok Jeju Island Kuala Lumpur Tokyo Seoul Singapore Bali Pattaya Manila Penang Hong Kong Busan Osaka Johor Bahru Taichung

“Worldwide, we are seeing international travel coming back this year as travel restrictions have eased, proving people have been looking forward to travelling internationally again for the past two years. Travellers are making the most of the holidays and are keen to visit domestic and international destinations in Asia, said Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern.

“Reliving memories and going back to places they once enjoyed ” is the summer theme. At Agoda, we strive to enable even more people to travel by providing best-in-class travel options on the website and app, with great deals on accommodation and flights and great things to do as travel continues to return to normal.”

Summer travel facts

Bangkok is the top Asia Pacific destination for US and UK travellers and ranks in the top three spots globally for all regions.

Indian travellers are excited to re-visit Thailand, followed by Indonesia, Singapore, France and Switzerland this summer holiday season.

Singaporeans visit neighbour Malaysia the most, followed by Thailand and Indonesia.

Australians are the biggest international travellers to Bali, followed by Singaporeans, Koreans, and Indian travellers.

American travellers’ top three Asia Pacific destinations are Bangkok, Manila and Tokyo.

Top destinations by region for summer travel in 2022

Asia Pacific North America Europe 1. Bangkok, Thailand Los Angeles, USA London, UK 2. Jeju Island, South Korea Bangkok, Thailand Bangkok, Thailand 3. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Las Vegas, USA Paris, France 4. Tokyo, Japan New York, USA Barcelona, Spain 5. Seoul, South Korea Manila, Philippines Istanbul, Turkey 6. Singapore, Singapore Orlando, USA Rome, Italy 7. Bali, Indonesia Paris, France Berlin, Germany 8. Pattaya, Thailand Tokyo, Japan Bali, Indonesia 9. Penang, Malaysia London, UK Pattaya, Thailand 10. Hong Kong SAR, China Seoul, South Korea Prague, Czech Republic

Top five most popular countries by market for summer travel in 2022

India Indonesia Japan South Korea Singapore Thailand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Malaysia Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand Thailand Singapore Thailand USA USA Indonesia France USA South Korea Philippines Australia Switzerland France Vietnam France Philippines