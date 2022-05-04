KUCHING, 4 May 2022: Organisers of the 17th edition of the Borneo Jazz Festival 2022 have extended the submission deadline for the Borneo Jazz Talent Search (BJTS) to 15 May 2022.

The BJTS platform provides musicians from all over Malaysia, Brunei and Kalimantan with an opportunity to participate and compete in an open category plus categories for Jazz and DJs.

Winners of Borneo Jazz Talent Search 2022 will not only win cash prizes but will also have the opportunity to attend a MasterClass by an international band on 24 June in Miri, Sarawak, and perform during Borneo Jazz Festival Stage on 25 June.

Four prizes will be awarded, first second and third plus best original composition with cash prizes worth more than MYR10,000.

A jury panel comprising renowned international and Malaysian artists will evaluate participants based on originality, creativity, musicality, stage presence and interactivity.

Interested groups must submit a high-quality performance video of the required repertoire and duration, a written solo artist/band profile and a high-resolution photo on or before 15 May.

On 22 May, the organiser will select winners for three prizes plus one special prize.

For more information on the jazz festival visit: https://jazzborneo.com/