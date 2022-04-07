Three-part ITB India wraps up its virtual event

MUMBAI, 7 April 2022: Under the theme of “Connecting you to the Indian Travel Market”, the 3-in-1 show ITB India, MICE Show India and Travel Tech India 2022 gathered top-notch industry figures and international exhibitors from various segments of MICE, Leisure, Corporate and Travel Technology.

The B2B virtual events, hosted on ITB Community in Asia from 5 to 7 April, provided insights and key strategies to lead the industry, mainly in Indian and South Asian markets, towards recovery and growth.

Key exhibitors at this year’s virtual show included Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Business Events Perth, German National Tourist Office, GIATA, Melia Hotels International, National Tourism Office of Spain in India, Radisson Blu Hoi An, Royal Commission for AlUla, Sarawak Tourism Board, Tourism New Zealand and Turismo de Portugal.

“This year’s powerful conference’s keynote sessions unveiled the biggest and most important issues to open the doors for travelling, accelerate international recovery and ultimately make sure that the travel, tourism and MICE industries become more inclusive and sustainable in the years ahead”, said Katrina Leung, Managing Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of ITB India, MICE Show India and Travel Tech India.

ITB India Conference

Conference sessions focused on the path to recovery, with industry experts sharing their ideas on the future of the Indian and South Asian travel markets.

Agoda CEO John Brown addressed the question, “What Will Be Key to Travel the World Again?” He outlined what it takes to succeed as the industry moves forward to identify the major game-changers that will impact business models and plans for the future of the travel industry.

MICE Show India

This year’s MICE Show India kicked off with BCD Meetings & Events managing director EMEA Mikael Ek exploring how to re-imagine the future of MICE by introducing various ways to conduct meetings and events.

Travel Tech India

Travel Tech India explored innovations, initiatives and case studies from various industry profiles, including tech companies, hotels, OTAs, and transport companies.

ForwardKeys Vice President of Insights, Olivier Ponti, shared insights on the new era of travel and the evolution of consumer sentiment in the session named “New Era, New Rules: Smart Tourism and the Global Challenges”.