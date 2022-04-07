AirAsia App pushes hotel deals

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 APRIL 2022: AirAsia Super App users can tap hotel deals featuring over 100 selected hotels in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand with at least a 20% discount, but the deadline is just a day away

Closing midnight on 8 April, the deals are valid on hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Jakarta, Bali, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket for stays until 30 June 2022.

AirAsia Super App head of travel Ostrova Cheng said: “In line with AirAsia’s signature flight promos that have helped reconnect our guests with their loved ones, we are also happy to introduce this limited-time, Super App-exclusive offer on hotels.”