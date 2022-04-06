Top cities to enjoy a break

SINGAPORE, 6 April 2022: Tripadvisor names the World’s Top 10 Destinations for City Lovers for 2022 based on traveller reviews that favoured Europe’s cities.

Spain figured with two cities, Madrid and Barcelona, and India’s Delhi gained the 10th spot, the only Asian city to appear in the top listing.

Tripadvisor identified 25 destinations on the complete list, with Singapore the highest placed city in Southeast Asia in the 11th spot, followed by Bangkok in 17th place.

Here are the top 10 cities to visit according to Tripadvisor reviews with tips on the must-book activities in each city.

1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Top activities

High Red Dunes with Camel Ride, Sandboarding, Falcon Show and VIP BBQ Dinner.

Jet Ski Tour of Dubai: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis, Palm & Burj Khalifa.

2. London, United Kingdom

Top activities

London East End Food Tour.

Rock Cab Tours Presents: The Music Legends Private Taxi Tour of London.

Classic London Landmarks Bicycle Tour.

3. Rome, Italy

Top activities

Vespa Sidecar Tour in Rome with Cappuccino.

Colosseum Underground and Ancient Rome Semi-Private Tour.

The Roman Food tour in Trastevere.

4. Istanbul, Turkey

Top activities

Best of Istanbul: 1, 2 or 3-Day Private Guided Istanbul Tour.

Taste of Two Continents Food Tour.

Bosphorus Sunset Cruise on Luxury Yacht.

5. Paris, France

Top activities

Louvre Museum Skip-the-line Access Private Guided Tour.

Paris: the Amazing Segway tour (Eiffel Tower and more than 20 other points of interest).

Montmartre Hill Sweet & Savory French Gourmet Food & Wine Tasting Tour.

6. Barcelona, Spain

Top activities

Small-Group Sail Trip in Barcelona with Paddle Boarding.

Paella Experience with a Professional Chef + Bottomless Wine in Barcelona.

Fast Track Sagrada Familia Guided Tour.

7. Marrakech, Morocco

Top activities

Moroccan Cooking Class With Chef Najlae.

Explore the Atlas Mountains and Three Valleys and Waterfalls with Camel ride Guided Day Trip.

Hot Air Balloon Flight over Marrakech with Traditional Breakfast.

8. Madrid, Spain

Top activities

Tapas, Taverns & History Tour Madrid.

Historical Madrid Tour in Private Electric Tuk Tuk.

Skip-the-Line Prado Museum Guided Tour.

9. Cairo, Egypt

Top activities

Private Half-Day Trip to Giza Pyramids Sphinx with Camel Riding.

Evening Dinner Nile Cruise in Cairo with Private Transport.

Full-Day Luxor private Tour from Cairo by Plane with Lunch.

10. New Delhi, India

Top activities

Old Delhi’s Food, Temples, Culture and Spice Market.

Half-Day Old Delhi Bazaar Walk and Masterji Kee Haveli Visiting Tour.

Full-Day Private Old and New Delhi Combo Tour.