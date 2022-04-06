Top cities to enjoy a break

SINGAPORE, 6 April 2022: Tripadvisor names the World’s Top 10 Destinations for City Lovers for 2022 based on traveller reviews that favoured Europe’s cities.
Spain figured with two cities, Madrid and Barcelona, and India’s Delhi gained the 10th spot, the only Asian city to appear in the top listing.
Tripadvisor identified 25 destinations on the complete list, with Singapore the highest placed city in Southeast Asia in the 11th spot, followed by Bangkok in 17th place.
Here are the top 10 cities to visit according to Tripadvisor reviews with tips on the must-book activities in each city.
1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Top activities
High Red Dunes with Camel Ride, Sandboarding, Falcon Show and VIP BBQ Dinner.
Jet Ski Tour of Dubai: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis, Palm & Burj Khalifa.
2. London, United Kingdom
Top activities
London East End Food Tour.
Rock Cab Tours Presents: The Music Legends Private Taxi Tour of London.
Classic London Landmarks Bicycle Tour.
3. Rome, Italy
Top activities
Vespa Sidecar Tour in Rome with Cappuccino.
Colosseum Underground and Ancient Rome Semi-Private Tour.
The Roman Food tour in Trastevere.
4. Istanbul, Turkey
Top activities
Best of Istanbul: 1, 2 or 3-Day Private Guided Istanbul Tour.
Taste of Two Continents Food Tour.
Bosphorus Sunset Cruise on Luxury Yacht.
5. Paris, France
Top activities
Louvre Museum Skip-the-line Access Private Guided Tour.
Paris: the Amazing Segway tour (Eiffel Tower and more than 20 other points of interest).
Montmartre Hill Sweet & Savory French Gourmet Food & Wine Tasting Tour.
6. Barcelona, Spain
Top activities
Small-Group Sail Trip in Barcelona with Paddle Boarding.
Paella Experience with a Professional Chef + Bottomless Wine in Barcelona.
Fast Track Sagrada Familia Guided Tour.
7. Marrakech, Morocco
Top activities
Moroccan Cooking Class With Chef Najlae.
Explore the Atlas Mountains and Three Valleys and Waterfalls with Camel ride Guided Day Trip.
Hot Air Balloon Flight over Marrakech with Traditional Breakfast.
8. Madrid, Spain
Top activities
Tapas, Taverns & History Tour Madrid.
Historical Madrid Tour in Private Electric Tuk Tuk.
Skip-the-Line Prado Museum Guided Tour.
9. Cairo, Egypt
Top activities
Private Half-Day Trip to Giza Pyramids Sphinx with Camel Riding.
Evening Dinner Nile Cruise in Cairo with Private Transport.
Full-Day Luxor private Tour from Cairo by Plane with Lunch.
10. New Delhi, India
Top activities
Old Delhi’s Food, Temples, Culture and Spice Market.
Half-Day Old Delhi Bazaar Walk and Masterji Kee Haveli Visiting Tour.
Full-Day Private Old and New Delhi Combo Tour.