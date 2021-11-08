Hotelbeds wins award

PALMA, Spain, 8 November 2021: Hotelbeds scooped the award for “The World’s Leading Bedbank” at last week’s Uzakrota travel awards, organised by one of Turkey’s leading travel platforms.

Just a year after its subsidiary company Bedsonline, achieved Gold as part of the same awards, Hotelbeds has come away with a top prize of its own, beating off strong competition in the process.

The Uzakrota Travel Awards is a global initiative designed to recognise and reward excellence in travel and tourism, with over 1,000 travel destinations, hotels, airlines, tour operators, online travel platforms and other types of tourists taking part.

The winners will be presented with their awards at a ceremony at Madame Tussauds Museum, Istanbul on 3 December.

Hotelbeds chief commercial officer Carlos Muñoz said: “On behalf of all the Hotelbeds team, we are honoured by the news that we have been voted for as the World’s Leading Bedbank by industry partners of such a leading outlet at Uzakrota. In these challenging times, we have been committed to supporting the industry and its recovery, of course with a special focus on our thousands of partners worldwide.”

Hotelbeds chief technology officer Simon Matthews will participate as a panellist in the Uzakrota Travel Summit that will take place from 2 to 3 December.