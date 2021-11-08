DUBAI, 8 November 2021: Emirates will launch a daily non-stop flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv, Israel, starting 6 December.

The move comes as the UAE and Israel improve economic cooperation to drive growth across a range of sectors, in addition to boosting trade flows between both nations. With the new daily flights, Israeli travellers will be able to connect seamlessly to Dubai and through Dubai to Emirates’ global route network of over 120 destinations. The flight timings to/from Tel Aviv will offer travellers convenient access to major leisure destinations beyond Dubai like Thailand, the Indian Ocean Islands and South Africa, among others.





Furthermore, the new flights introduce convenient inbound connections to Tel Aviv from close to 30 Emirates gateways across Australia, the US, Brazil, Mexico, India and South Africa, all home to some of the largest Jewish communities in the world. Travellers from the United States looking to stop in Dubai before embarking on their onwards journey to Tel Aviv can avail of the Dubai Stop Over package, which includes stays at world-class hotels, sightseeing, and other activities.

Dubai also continues to attract leisure travellers from Israel with its ever-expanding list of experiences, including hosting Expo 2020 Dubai which has drawn in more than 2 million visits in its first month. Israel is participating at Expo 2020 Dubai with its own country pavilion under the theme ‘Connecting Thoughts – Creating the Future.’

Emirates’ new flights will also boost connections for business communities in both countries, creating new channels to network and forge investment opportunities across industries. With the opening of visa-free travel between both countries and the easing of restrictions across the Emirates network, the new services will meet future travel demand in and out of Tel Aviv.

The airline will deploy its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration, offering private suites in first-class, lie-flat seats in business class and spacious seats in economy class to serve customers on the route between Dubai and Tel Aviv. Daily flights are scheduled to depart Dubai as EK931 at 1450, arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 1625 local time. The return flight EK932 will depart Tel Aviv at 1825, arriving in Dubai at 2325 local time.

Emirates’ customers will also benefit from the airline’s codeshare partnership with flydubai. The codeshare provides travellers with short and seamless connectivity from Dubai to points across the combined networks of both carriers, which today consists of 210 destinations in 100 countries.

Emirates has fully restored its Middle East network and currently flies to 12 cities across the region.

Tel Aviv is Israel’s largest and most populous city and is the economic and technological hub for the country. The city attracted more than 4.5 million visitors in 2019, according to the Israeli Ministry of Tourism. Tel Aviv is known for its pristine beaches, thriving culinary scene, cultural sights, and the world’s largest collection of 4,000 signature white Bauhaus style buildings, which have become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city is also an advanced centre of science and pioneering technology, with a strong entrepreneurial and start-up ecosystem that has produced innovations and products adopted around the globe and across a gamut of sectors.

Customers travelling to and from Israel are advised to check the latest travel requirements here.

