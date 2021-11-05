Outrigger names Phuket team

PHUKET, 5 November 2021: Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced management appointments for the rebranded Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket, due to open on 15 December.

The move comes as Thailand has lifted quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated tourists from over 63 countries and territories, effective 1 November.

New appointments for Outrigger Surin Beach Resort (L to R): Pongsak Thongwarothai, Alexander Oddy, Joerg Hontheim.

Pongsak ‘Aey’ Thongwarothai will be resort manager, Outrigger Surin Beach Resort. He brings experience from a longstanding career in Thailand’s hotel sector. He has worked with Sheraton and Moevenpick before joining Outrigger in Phuket.

As the resort’s new executive chef, Alexander Oddy, will spearhead the culinary programmes – including the new Nalu Bar and Grill. He will also oversee Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort.

Joerg Hontheim will take the role of area director of food and beverage, Thailand, based in Phuket. A German national, Hontheim has held various positions with Marriott, Ritz Carlton, Renaissance and Grand Hyatt throughout Asia and the US.