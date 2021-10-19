Luxury Tribe confirms virtual event dates

SINGAPORE, 19 October 2021: Luxury travel brands from the USA, France, Spain, Italy, Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, and further afield will meet with top tier buyers from India for a second virtual marketplace next February.

Following the success of the first event earlier this year, elite travel curator Luxury Tribe announces the second edition of the show from 22 to 24 February 2022. The exclusive virtual three-day show aims to gather industry mavericks, trendsetters, connoisseurs, and tastemakers.

Luxury Tribe India is a virtual three-day invitation-only show that offers selected participants a personalised line-up of up to 30 pre-scheduled 20 minutes meetings, networking sessions and expert-led conferences.

Latest Delloite’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker analysis reveals a rise in international travel sentiment within the Indian market, with 62% of respondents feeling safe and confident returning to hotels. This is due to decreasing number of Covid-19 cases in the region and an effective rollout of vaccines.

According to Globetrender’s Elite Travel Trends forecast for 2021, private buy-outs of hotels, villas, castles and islands; helicopter and private jet travel; and home-to-home holidays will remain popular choices, with UHNWIs extending their travel plans for long periods of time to avoid any potential travel complications. This translates into high demand for ultra tailored experiences only specialised suppliers can provide.

Exhibitors at Luxury Tribe India will include selected international luxury hotel brands, destination management companies, jet and yacht charters, airlines, bespoke shopping destinations, tourism boards, and unique independent boutique hotels that are redefining transformative luxury travel for high-net-worth Indian travellers. Each exhibitor may sign up to 30 stringently matched, 1-to-1 pre-scheduled appointments, along with unlimited access to all ILLUME conferences, networking sessions and Café.