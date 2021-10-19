Greenland Hotels maps Asia Pacific expansion

SINGAPORE, 19 October 2021: China’s based Greenland Hotel and Tourism Group will accelerate international expansion by launching an overseas operations centre in Singapore.

The centre will be the group’s designated APAC hub for international business and expansion opportunities, offering world-class hotel advisory and management services to real estate entities in the hospitality segment.

With an initial focus on Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, GHTG aims to grow its footprint in the Asia Pacific to 15 gateway cities and capitals by 2024.

Hotel industry veteran William Lau will head GHTG’s APAC expansion as the centre’s general manager. He will oversee the strategic management and operations of the APAC Overseas Operations Centre, the expansion of the group’s flagship brands and foster partnerships and ventures with real estate owners and developers in the APAC region.

“As the region is shifting rapidly to cater for recovery in the hospitality sector, asset owners and investors are on the lookout for hotel management companies with the right expertise and knowledge to address new and evolving needs of travellers. With a strong footing in the travel and hospitality space, we believe that we are able to bring highly relevant insights and skillsets needed to help owners and investors reinvent their real estate assets,” said Lau in the official media statement on the expansion policy.

Prior to joining Greenland Hotel and Tourism Group, he held general manager and corporate sales and marketing positions with international and regional hotel chains such as Pan Pacific Hotels Group, InterContinental Hotels Group and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts. He has worked in Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar and China.

GHTG currently operates over 50 hotels in 60 cities. The group’s stable of brands includes PRIMUS, the groups’ five-star flagship marque, located in landmark or high-rise buildings, QUBE, a high-end four-star business hotel and Q-Box, a lifestyle centric oasis for urban travellers.