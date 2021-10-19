Casinos open to just vaccinated punters

SINGAPORE, 19 October 2021: Singapore’s casino resorts closed the door on non-vaccinated visitors as of last week by introducing a new rule requiring punters to show proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 or natural immunity.

Marina Bay Sands casino resort stated on its website that it is open only for “fully vaccinated, have a valid negative pre-event test result, or have a valid exemption” from such a test, or have proof of recovery from Covid-19.

Resorts World Sentosa noted that “in line with the latest Covid-19 regulations, only fully vaccinated persons are permitted to enter the casino” starting 15 October.

Both resorts have previously reported Covid-19 cases at the properties and have to undergo a strict quarantine that closed the resorts for around 14 days.

The latest development was first reported by GGRAsia, a specialised online news service focusing on casinos.

Resorts World Sentosa, operated by Genting Singapore Ltd, confirmed that only two players were allowed simultaneously per gaming table. Alternate slots and electronic table games machines are being “kept empty”.

Marina Bay Sands is run by a unit of United States-based casino group Las Vegas Sands Corp, which is also the parent of Macau operator Sands China Ltd.

The Marina Bay Sands statement also reiterated that under safe-distancing measures, there were “limitations on the number of patrons in private salons and at each gaming table, while electronic gaming machines and slots will be placed at least one metre [3.3 feet] apart,” according to the GGRAsia report.

From 20 October, Marina Bay Sands will implement the so-called “vaccination-differentiated safe management measures” across the entire property, including the hotel and shopping mall.

(Source: GGRAsia)