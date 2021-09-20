Tourism Malaysia wins award

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, 20 September 2021: Tourism Malaysia won the “International Film Location & Golf Tourism Destination” award at the 7th International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards (ITCTA) held recently at the Le Meridien, New Delhi.

One of the largest travel trade and business-to-business (B2B) platforms targeting India’s tourism industry, this year’s ITCTA was attended by more than 150 industry players. A one-day conclave and B2B expo was held for attendees to discuss the revitalisation of the heavily impacted tourism industry as well as promotional activities focusing on tourism niche products such as MICE, weddings, golf tourism, and filming locations.





“It is vital to have a continuous discourse among the industry players, tourism boards, and state governments on how to tackle the obstacles faced by the tourism industry worldwide. The new normal is here to stay for a longer time than we have expected; hence it is time for a new approach: to live with the virus rather than to combat it,” said Tourism Malaysia New Delhi director Sulaiman Suip.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)

For more information on ITCTA and the list of winners, visit https://itcta.com/