KUCHING, 20 September 2021: Sarawak Tourism Board and its co-exhibitors at ITB Asia 2021 Virtual will promote the Malaysian state’s attractions and the imminent reopening to international tourism at their ITB Asia pavilion.

The three-day trade show ITB Asia 2021 Virtual runs from 25 to 29 October.

Sarawak is the biggest state in Malaysia, home to 27 ethnic groups and the richest rainforests in the world, boasting more than 60 national parks and reserves, such as the famous Mulu National Park, an iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Sarawak Tourism Board and its co-exhibitors at ITB Asia include:

Borneo Adventure

Transworld Travel Services

Greatown Travel

CPH Travel Agencies (S)

Cat City Holidays

Ecogreen Holidays

Brighton Tours and Travel

Paradesa Borneo (One Wayang Tours)

Business Events Sarawak (Sarawak Convention Bureau)

Amogha Tours & Travel

For more information Visit Sarawak

(Source: STB)