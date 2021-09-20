Tourism Malaysia names new DG

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, 20 September 2021: Tourism Malaysia’s Board confirmed last week the appointment of Datuk Zainuddin Abdul Wahab as the new director-general of Tourism Malaysia.

Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri approved the appointment of Datuk Zainuddin to replace Zulkifly Md Said, who retired as Tourism Malaysia’s DG on 13 September 2021.

Datuk Zainuddin Abdul Wahab.

Zainuddin was previously the senior managing director of tourism Malaysia and concurrently held the post of deputy director-general (Planning).

He has served for 37 years in the civil service, previously held the position of director-general of the Islamic Tourism Center (ITC) before being appointed director of the production division and senior director of the strategic planning division at Tourism Malaysia.

In the statement, the board said the priority for the incoming director-general was to steer national recovery efforts to put the tourism industry back on track in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and drive changes to activate the digitisation of tourism in line with the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030.