The Philippines organises mega travel sales

MANILA, 14 September 2021: Hotels across the Philippines are joining a mega online travel sale starting 15 September in a move to help revive the hard-hit tourism industry affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The Philippines News Agency reported the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) is hosting the SOS – September Online Sale. It is billed as the “biggest hotel promotion with discounts at more than 80 hotels nationwide available online until 15 October.

A repeat edition of an event first hosted in 2020, SOS offers a mix of room deals at hotels and food and beverage packages with discounts of around 70% off. Visit the HSMA website for more details: https://hsma.org.ph/sos/

The discounted e-vouchers can be used over one year from the date of purchase and may be extended upon request.

In 2020, the inaugural SOS generated about PHP14 million in confirmed bookings, and HSMA hopes to double the billing this year.

“From a 15-day event, we’ve planned a month-long travel mart. We also include the ancillary services of the properties such as restaurants, bars, banquet packages, spa, gym and pool, and other facilities of the hotel, making this year’s campaign more thrilling and inviting,” said HSMA president and area director of sales & marketing for Bayleaf Hotels Benjie Martinez.

HSMA’s SOS is presented in partnership with the DOT, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), Atlantis, and Isentia, with Cebu Pacific as the airline partner.

