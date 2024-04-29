Air links improve between Colombo and Mahé

DELHI India, 30 April 2024: SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka and Air Seychelles, the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, have embarked on a codeshare partnership, introducing seamless travel to multiple new destinations across Asia, Africa and Australia for passengers flying between Colombo and Mahé.

The collaboration empowers SriLankan Airlines to extend its reach in Africa while offering passengers a convenient link between Colombo and Mahé twice weekly.

The partnership includes over 20 destinations for Air Seychelles, including Sydney and Melbourne in Australia and other popular stops in India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

This new codeshare agreement will allow SriLankan Airlines and Air Seychelles to place their codes on each other’s flights and enable passengers to continue their journey conveniently using a single booking and with their luggage checked in to the final destination.

Richard Nuttall, Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines, stated: “We are pleased to boost our codeshare network and presence in the African region through this new partnership. We look forward to working with Air Seychelles to provide our customers with more African destination options in the coming years.”

Charles Johnson, Air Seychelles’ Chief Commercial Officer, shared: “Now that we have been flying to Colombo for over nine months, the twice-weekly flights have proven successful. The next step to solidifying our relationship is with this codeshare, allowing even more passengers the convenience of a single ticket to more points served by our partner in Asia and Australia.”

Flights under the codeshare agreement are available to book now, and flights will begin in May 2024.