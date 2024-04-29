Thai Cabinet reshuffle after seven months

BANGKOK, 30 April: A Thai Cabinet reshuffle announced on Sunday in the Royal Gazette sees Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, reassigned to the post of Minister of Culture.

Sermsak Phongpanich takes over as the new Minister of Tourism and Sports.

The reshuffle comes seven months after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin assumed office.

According to the National News Bureau, the Prime Minister confirmed the changes at the weekend and introduced six new ministers. The PM appointed Pichai Chunhavajira as the new Finance Minister, stepping down from the role himself. Pichai, previously the chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s board, will also serve as Deputy Prime Minister.

In other significant changes, Dr Cholnan Srikaew was replaced as Public Health Minister by Somsak Thepsutin, who has also been promoted to Deputy Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara was relieved of his duties as Deputy Prime Minister during the reshuffle, prompting him to resign as Foreign Affairs Minister, a post he held concurrently with the Deputy PM assignment.

The reshuffle also saw Suriya Jungrungreangkit, the Transport Minister, taking on additional duties as a Deputy Prime Minister. Jakkapong Saengmanee assumes new roles of Culture Minister and Prime Minister’s Office Minister,

(SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand)