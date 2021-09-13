Singapore, 13 September: The Spain Tourism Board in Southeast Asia, will host a trade webinar series in partnership with MIKI Travel Asia, to highlight Spain’s cultural gems, unique experiences and world-class tourism products.

Scheduled for 15 September, the first webinar will focus on rediscovering the urban and cultural cities of Andalusian Soul: Cordoba, Granada, Malaga and Seville.

The webinar aims to update the travel trade with current travel safe protocols in Spain as well as to rediscover Andalusian Soul’s tourism products. From its World Heritage monuments, museums housing treasures, its outstanding culinary tradition, top quality infrastructures, innovative tourist services and a range of experiences for tourists which offer a special insight into each of the city´s lifestyle.

Spain Comes Alive with Andalusian Soul Webinar

Date: Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Time: 1400 (Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam), 1500 (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Brunei)

Click here to register:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2W19w2s9QPmbIsl_lB-fww

