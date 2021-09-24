Khanh Hoa ready to reopen tourism

KHANH HOA, Vietnam, 24 September 2021: Vietnam’s coastal province Khanh Hoa is making a strong case to reopen the province to visitors as early as this October.

Nha Trang beach resort is popular with Ho Chi Minh City residents for weekend vacations.

According to the Vietnam News Agency, the province’s Department of Tourism says it is preparing to welcome back domestic tourists from 15 October and foreign visitors by December this year.

The tourism department is developing promotions to encourage local residents to travel within the province first and move quickly to reopen the province’s beach resorts to tourists from neighbouring provinces. Ultimately the focus will be on drawing travellers from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City once airline services are back to normal.

According to the VNA report, all visitors, whether domestic or foreign, will have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. If they have not received the second jab, they will have to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival.

International tourists would need to show proof of two jabs the second at least 14 days before their visit to the province and no more than 12 months. For those who recovered from Covid-19, they must have been discharged from the hospital within 12 months of arrival.

Khánh Hòa province is located on the south-central coast of Vietnam. Nha Trang is the province’s capital.