TAT: Samui Plus bookings update

BANGKOK, 24 September 2021: Thailand’s Samui Plus campaign to lure fully vaccinated tourists to the holiday island delivered 786 visitors up until 20 September, representing 9,823 room nights booked and estimated revenue of THB58.90 million.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s latest update monitored visitor arrivals booked through the Samui Plus programme from 15 July 2021.

Visitors stayed on the island for a minimum of seven days before being allowed to travel to neighbouring islands based on negative Covid-19 PCR tests.

TAT said most of the arrivals were from European countries, with the top three source markets being France with 136 arrivals, Germany with 119 arrivals, and the UK with 105 arrivals. Other markets included the Netherlands, the USA, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Hong Kong, and Japan.

During the period, Bangkok Airways’ 132 sealed route flights between Samui and Bangkok helped facilitate transit/transfer passengers under the Samui Plus programme connecting through the Thai capital.

In addition, since the launch of the Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension programme on 16 August 2021, visitors could continue their trips to Samui after first staying seven nights in Phuket.

Through to 20 September 2021, a total of 232 visitors extended their trip via Bangkok Airways’ 16 sealed route flights between Samui and Phuket, which resulted in 1,245 additional room nights and THB7.46 million in revenue.

Moreover, during 15 July and 20 September, Samui also welcomed 575 international travellers who had completed a 14-night mandatory stay in Phuket under the Sandbox programme.

Samui Plus has currently 11,062 room nights booked by 855 visitors up until 10 December. Separately, there are advance bookings for 3,141 room nights from 490 visitors under the Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension up until 27 November.

(Source: TAT)

See more at TAT Newsroom