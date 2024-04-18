Vietnam Airlines increases Dien Bien flights

HANOI, 19 April 2024: To mark Vietnam’s 70th Anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, Vietnam Airlines will operate three daily flights from Hanoi to Dien Bien from 3 to 8 May 2024.

Flights to the Dien Bien Phu will nearly double compared to the regular flight schedule during the week of celebrations.

Photo credit: TITC and Vietnam National Tourism Authority.

Vietnam’s Tourism Information Technology Centre reported this week that the additional flights will meet the surge in travel bookings and support Dien Bien province’s event organisation. All flights are operated by Airbus A321 aircraft.

Vietnam Airlines is also the official transportation sponsor of the Visit Vietnam Year – Dien Bien 2024 under the theme “Glory of Dien Bien Phu – Timeless Experience.” The Visit Vietnam Year celebration linked to Dien Bien Phu is an important cultural, economic, and social event associated with the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (7 May 1954).

The Dien Bien Phu Victory was a major turning point in the First Indochina War. The Vietnamese forces, led by General Vo Nguyen Giap, defeated the French colonial army at Dien Bien Phu, a strategically important valley in northwestern Vietnam. The victory significantly impacted the war’s course and ultimately led to the French withdrawal from Vietnam.

Vietnam will hold several special events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Military Parade: The highlight of the celebrations will be a large military parade on 7 May 2024 in Dien Bien Phu province. Over 12,000 personnel, including the army, air force, and peacekeeping forces, will participate. The parade will feature tanks, military vehicles, and fighter jet flyovers.

Special Music Show: A grand musical programme has been organised for 6 May in Dien Bien Phu City. Nearly 1000 professional and local artists performed, commemorating the victory through music and dance.

In addition to these major events, other commemorative activities, such as exhibitions and educational programmes, will be held throughout Vietnam to remember the significance of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

(SOURCE: Tourism Information Technology Centre)