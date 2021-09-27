Slate selects Sauter

PHUKET, 27 September 2021: The Slate, a beachfront resort on Phuket’s northwest coast, has named Claude Sauter as its new general manager.

A Swiss national he has links with Phuket stretching back 24 years, starting with his appointment in 1997, as the resident manager of Impiana Resort Patong. Most recently, he was the general manager of The Surin Phuket for over six years.





His latest assignment is located on Nai Yang Beach, a family-run resort headed by Krystal Prakaikaew Na-Ranong. Originally the Pearl Village Resort it was rebranded Indigo Pearl in 2006 and reborn a third time as simply The Slate.

“Having spent more than two decades living and working on the island and being able to speak Thai, he can offer expert advice and insights to our guests, while also intuitively understanding the local tourism market and the needs of our team members,” commented the owner.