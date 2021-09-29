DUBAI, UAE, 29 September 2021: Emirates will restart flights to London Gatwick Airport from 10 December, responding to the easing of international travel restrictions and an upsurge in passenger demand for the winter sun.

The airline will resume services to its second London gateway with a daily flight operated by a B777 aircraft, across first, business and economy class.

Flight EK015 will depart Dubai International at 0740 and arrive in London Gatwick at 1140, while flight EK016 will depart London Gatwick at 1335 and arrive in Dubai at 0040 the following day (all times are local).

The addition of London Gatwick Airport to flight schedules in December will restore Emirates’ UK operations to six gateways, alongside the six times daily A380 London Heathrow service; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, 10 weekly service to Birmingham, daily service to Glasgow, and four weekly services to Newcastle. By the end of December, the airline will offer 84 weekly flights to the UK, making it easier for UK customers to access Emirates’ growing global network of over 120 destinations – close to 90% of Emirates’ pre-pandemic network, and for international travellers to visit the UK.

Emirates’ chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim commented, “With the UK simplifying travel and accepting international vaccination certificates, we’ve seen a big surge in demand as people have been a lot more confident in booking trips for the coming months and further ahead, be it for business, a winter sun escape or to visit family and friends. Gatwick has long been a valued partner for Emirates, and we look forward to welcoming passengers back onboard an Emirates flight soon.”

With UK announcing it will accept vaccination certificates from 55 countries, including the UAE, from 4 October, vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK no longer need to self-isolate. The latest travel requirements to the UK are available here.

