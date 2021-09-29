AirAsia wins innovation award

SEPANG, Malaysia, 29 September 2021: AirAsia won a leading innovation award at the Airline Strategy Awards 2021 this week.

The award was organised by FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news channel.

AirAsia emerged top in the category of Business Innovation, having received the highest votes from an independent panel of industry experts for accelerating efforts to transform itself into a digital travel and lifestyle company with a strategic vision spanning e-commerce, logistics and financial technology.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: “It’s an honour to receive this, as a strong testament to all of our efforts over the past 18 months of flight downtime, to run to the finish line to complete our digital transformation that kicked off in 2018. It’s been an incredible year of evolution as we fast-tracked our digital businesses and AirAsia Super App… We’re looking forward to returning to the skies stronger by the end of 2021 when we will be celebrating our 20th year anniversary.”