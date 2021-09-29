Radisson Hotel Group names VP finance

SINGAPORE, 29 September 2021: Radisson Hotel Group has named Evelyn Wong Soo Pin as vice president, finance, tax & IT, Asia Pacific, based at the group’s regional office in Singapore

A Singaporean with more than 20 years of experience, she is a registered chartered accountant in Singapore and joins Radisson Hotel Group from SGX-listed AMOS Group Limited, where she held the role of chief financial officer.

As vice president of finance at Radisson Hotel Group, she will be responsible for all financial and accountancy matters in the region, including overseeing business transactions and strategic investments, developing financial strategies and leading the regional finance team.

She will play a pivotal role as the company continues to execute an ambitious expansion strategy, which is driving growth across the Asia Pacific. She will also spearhead the group’s digital transformation, which is centred around EMMA, Radisson Hotel Group’s new advanced global technology platform, which integrates property management systems, reservations, distribution, sales and loyalty programmes.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome her to Radisson Hotel Group. Finance and IT underpin every element of our business, so it is vital that we have a dynamic and highly effective leader in driving our efforts. With her exceptional track record and proven ability to get results, Evelyn is the perfect fit to propel our business,” said Radisson Hotel Group president, Asia Pacific, Katerina Giannouka.