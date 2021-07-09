Final reprieve for stranded travellers

HANOI, 9 July 2021: Vietnam’s Immigration Department has extended the automatic stay provision for foreigners stranded in Vietnam until 31 July.

Foreigners who entered Vietnam on visa waivers, e-visas or tourist visas from 1 March 2020 are entitled to automatic stay extension until 31 July 2021. They can depart from Vietnam without having to apply for a stay extension.

The same provision can also apply for travellers who entered the country before 1 March 2020, but they must show proof that they were stranded in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cut-off date is also 31 July.

Proof needs to be accompanied by a diplomatic note (with a Vietnamese translation) from relevant diplomatic missions or a written document from relevant Vietnamese authorities confirming that the person was required to undergo mandatory quarantine or treatment for Covid-19 or advice of other force majeure. The person is required to present the diplomatic Note or written document on departure from Vietnam.

During the automatic stay extension, foreigners must complete temporary residence and health status declaration.

Authorities have extended the grace period on several occasions, but it would appear 31 July deadline will stand.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health confirmed 355 locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday noon, bringing the national patient tally to 23,740.

The latest patients are residents in Ho Chi Minh City (200), Dong Thap (91), Phu Yen (13), An Giang (11), Quang Ngai (10), Ca Mau (10), Bac Ninh (4), Khanh Hoa (3), Lam Dong (3), Gia Lai (3), Bac Giang (3), Bac Lieu (2), Tra Vinh (2), Nghe An (1), Binh Dinh (1) and Ha Noi (1).

Of these, 347 were detected at the quarantine camps or lockdown areas. Among the national patient tally, 21,849 are locally transmitted cases, including 20,279 documented in 56 cities and provinces since 27 April when the fourth wave of COVID-19 resurgence began.

(Source: Vietnam Government Portal.)