AirAsia cards reach million milestone

KUALA LUMPUR 9 July 2021: BIG Rewards (formerly AirAsia BIG Loyalty) membership reached 1 million for its AirAsia Credit and Debit cards this week.

To mark the achievement, BIG Rewards will give away 1 million BIG Points each to four lucky applicants from four countries where the AirAsia cards are available; Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

The AirAsia Credit Card benefits include earning BIG Points, two times BIG Points for spend on airasia.com and AirAsia Super App, zero per cent on a 12-month Flexi payment plan, and no annual fee for the first year with a minimum spend. Cardholders can win quarterly bonuses of up to 25,000 BIG Points.

BIGLIFE chief executive officer Spencer Lee said: “As we expand the use of BIG Points as the most widely-used digital loyalty currency, we expect our cards to continue growing strongly, both in card issuance as well as card spending.”

The airline partners with Hong Leong Bank Malaysia, PermataBank Indonesia, RCBC Philippines and Bangkok Bank Thailand.

Apply for the AirAsia Credit Card from now until 31 August 2021 on airasiacards.com for a chance to win one million BIG Points!

Earlier in June, BIG Rewards launched its revamped BIG Xchange with enhanced features on its app. As a universal points exchange hub, BIG Xchange gives members the freedom to convert their desired points instantly on one single platform and redeem exclusive deals to enjoy more savings.