Diethelm’s Thailand GM moves on

ZURICH, 8 July 2021: Diethelm Travel Thailand’s general manager Christian Stoeckli has returned to his homeland Switzerland to join E-hoi AG an online travel agency based in Herisau, Travelnews Switzerland reported this week.

Stoeckli headed Diethelm Travel’s Thailand operations from November 2019 until his recent return to Switzerland.

E-hoi AG acquired the trademark rights and the customer base of “Ferienpost” in June 2021, which belonged to Reisecenter Plus AG. It was declared bankrupt in December 2020. The online travel agency E-Hoi, which also specialises in cruises, will relaunch holiday packages for Ferienpost customers with many new inclusive services and selected trips accompanied by a Swiss tour guide.

E-hoi was able to hire the well-known tourism professional Christian Stöckli (54) for the Ferienpost project. Before he took on the post of general manager at Diethelm Travel Thailand, he worked at Meeting Point Asia, also in Thailand. He also headed product management at companies such as Kuoni, TUI Suisse / Flex Travel, FTI Touristik and Skytours in Switzerland before he relocated to Thailand.

Stoeckli looking forward to his new assignment in Switzerland commented: “After several years in Thailand in destination management, I am happy to return to Switzerland – all the more so when you can take responsibility for and, above all, help shape such an exciting new project. “

E-hoi Switzerland store manager Peter Hunke added: “We have big plans for Ferienpost. This is a great and positive brand in Switzerland that had to withdraw from the market at the beginning of 2020. We are, of course, very pleased that Christian is devoting himself to this exciting new task and will be responsible for developing product management in the future.”

