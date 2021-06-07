UNWTO launches survey on cutting carbon emissions

MADRID, 7 June 2021: UNWTO is inviting public and private stakeholders worldwide to take part in a Global Survey of Climate Action in Tourism and help identify front-running initiatives and opportunities to accelerate climate action in tourism.

Launched on World Environment Day, Saturday 5 June, the survey aims to support the ongoing efforts of the sector to reduce its environmental impacts and carbon emissions, as well as to strengthen its capacity to adapt to a changing climate.

Late last month, Tourism Ministers of the G20 nations stressed the need to rethink tourism and shape a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive sector. They also committed to taking action and promoting such a green transformation.

The UNWTO Recommendations for the Transition to a Green Travel and Tourism Economy, welcomed by the G20 Tourism Ministers, highlighted the need to transform tourism operations for climate action. Otherwise, emissions from global tourism could rise by at least 25% by 2030, as estimated in the latest research carried out by UNWTO and ITF.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “The pandemic and its impact on tourism, jobs and revenues, offers an unprecedented reminder of the need to rebalance our relationship with people, planet and prosperity. The green transformation of the sector is needed, not just for the planet, but also for tourism itself, boosting competitiveness and increasing resilience.”

The Global Survey is part of the preparations for the UN Climate Change Conference COP26, and the results will be presented in November 2021 in Glasgow. It has been developed within the framework of the One Planet Sustainable Tourism Programme.

The survey is open until 15 July 2021, and destinations, businesses and tourism associations are all invited to take part. Please find more information on the survey here.

(Source: UNWTO)