Aleenta Phuket launches wellness holiday

PHUKET, 4 June 2021: Just weeks away from the Sandbox Project’s grand opening in Phuket 1 July, Aleenta Phuket – Phang Nga Resort & Spa is joining hands with Thonburi Hospital to launch a rejuvenation and healing programme to promote a healthy lifestyle post-Covid.

Red Elephants Reps markets the wellness package worldwide, introducing an immunity-boosting programme’ understanding long term weight management and improving sleep patterns.

The programme options include a seven, 14, or 30-day stay with personalised activities and treatments. Options include psychotherapist consultation to help clear the mind, hikes in nearby national parks, visits to local farms, and wellness cooking classes so that you can continue your healthy eating habits at home.

Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa is owned and Akaryn Hotel Group, led by its founder and managing director Anchalika Kijkanakorn.

Phuket reopens for visitors 1 July fully vaccinated or can show proof of having recovered from Covid-19 during the last 90-days. They need to show a Covid-19 negative test result when boarding the flights and will need to undergo a Covid-19 PCR test during the first seven days of their stay in a resort hotel before they can travel to other destinations in Thailand.