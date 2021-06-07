DUBAI, 7 June 2021: Emirates confirmed at the weekend it would resume four weekly services to Phuket in southern Thailand starting 2 July 2021.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will enjoy hassle-free travel, with no quarantine on arrival in the popular tourist island. With measures in place to ensure a safe reboot of Phuket’s tourism industry, customers travelling to the destination known for its sprawling beaches will enjoy quarantine-free travel to one of the world’s most-loved holiday spots.

The Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering premium services in first, business class economy class. Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 0300, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 1230 the same day. The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 0010 hrs, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 03:05hrs the same day (all times are local).

The four weekly services will provide customers convenience and choice to suit their holiday plans. The popular Thai destination remains a favourite amongst travellers from the Middle East, Europe and beyond. Emirates resumed flights to Bangkok in September 2020, providing daily service but with limited scope for repatriation passengers, business visitors and those in other travel categories designated by the Thai government.

Flights to Phuket can be booked by visiting www.emirates.com or through preferred travel agents. For more details on entry requirements to Phuket and mandatory documentation for non-Thai nationals, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com.

Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network in a safe and sustainable manner and has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, allowing travellers to conveniently connect to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and the Asia Pacific via Dubai. Emirates remains focused on taking various steps to ease travel and has been a leader in introducing initiatives in cooperation with health authorities and organisations to protect the health of customers and to ensure their safety. Emirates introduced measures on the ground throughout all touchpoints and onboard to provide its passengers with the highest safety and hygiene standards at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease the customer journey through Dubai airport.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

(Source: Your Stories Emirates)