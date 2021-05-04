Expedia joins PATA’s ranks

BANGKOK, 4 May 2021: Expedia Group joins the Pacific Asia Travel Association as its newest corporate member, the association announced on Monday.

It makes a welcome change for the global membership association headquartered in Bangkok to recruit a significant player when the Covid-19 crisis forces companies to reconsider non-essential expenses. Some long-standing PATA members closed shop last year or asked for a postponement on membership until the pandemic eases. Some trade associations have even waived 2021 dues entirely to support members.

In its latest tax filing with the US Department of Treasury, for the fiscal year ending December 2019, the association’s revenue from membership stood at USD1,591,309, but that was before Covid-19 struck in early 2020.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic forces the world to adapt and evolve, technological innovations will continue to be a key driver in the recovery of the travel and tourism industry post-Covid-19 and beyond. That is why we are excited to welcome Expedia Group to the PATA family,” said PATA CEO Mario Hardy.

Expedia Group is one of the world largest booking platforms with a stable of branded companies that it has acquired in a drive to become the leading travel booking conglomerate. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, they help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. The Expedia Group family of brands includes Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo, Egencia, trivago, Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif, ebookers, CheapTickets, Expedia Group Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert, CarRentals.com, and Expedia Cruises.

“Working with leading organizations like PATA is crucial in helping us achieve our mission of powering global travel for everyone, everywhere,” said Expedia Group Media Solutions senior director Andrew van der Feltz. “Our membership will bring opportunities for greater engagement with the travel sector in the Asia Pacific, which will be vital as we continue to reinvigorate global tourism and drive recovery.”