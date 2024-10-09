HK Express and Klook unlock Japan bargains

HONG KONG, 10 October 2024: HK Express has launched a new cross-platform partnership with Klook, an Asian travel services platform.

They have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind dedicated webpage packed with travel deals. Whether it’s attraction tickets, accommodations, attractions, or sightseeing, customers can find the right deals on a wide range of travel experiences.

To celebrate the collaboration, the airline is rolling out promotions* open for bookings until midnight on 27 November 2024. Customers who spend HKD3,000 or more on the Klook platform could win roundtrip tickets* from HK Express to destinations including Sendai, Phu Quoc, Seoul, and Penang.

In addition, the airline is offering limited-time 50% discount codes** for Klook’s Japan travel products on the HK Express dedicated webpage.

Customers can also take advantage of surprise discounts to explore the enchanting Japanese culture and stunning sights. This includes discount codes for all travel products in Japan’s Tohoku region, tour packages and attraction tickets across Japan, with discounts of up to 10%**.

* Limited to specified destinations. Ticket prices do not include fuel surcharges, airport taxes, and other additional fees and are subject to terms and conditions.

** Discount rates are subject to availability, and the price and offer details may be changed from time to time without prior notice.