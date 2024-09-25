Two days left to book school holiday fares

BANGKOK, 26 September 2024: Vietjet Thailand launches ‘School Holiday’s Special’, offering fares starting at THB699* across its domestic network and THB1,699* on international routes.

The airline gives very little wriggle room to book as the offer closes at midnight on 27 September, but the travel period runs from 16 October 2024 to 31 May 2025.

The fares apply on Vietjet Thailand’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, as well as Vietjet Thailand’s international network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, China, Fukuoka, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Taipei, and from Chiang Mai to Osaka.

*(includes taxes and fees)