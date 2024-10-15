Tripseed pursues social change

BANGKOK, 16 October 2024: Tripseed has achieved recognition as a member of the Social Enterprise Thailand Association (SE Thailand), reinforcing its commitment to driving social change within Thailand’s tourism industry.

By joining SE Thailand, Tripseed becomes part of an influential network dedicated to promoting ethical, responsible, and inclusive business practices nationwide.

Tripseed’s membership aligns with its ongoing mission to address deep-rooted challenges in the tourism sector, including economic leakage, gender inequality, and inclusivity. As a Destination Management Company (DMC) focused on creating sustainable travel experiences, Tripseed is honoured to stand alongside other social-purpose businesses working to make a meaningful impact on local communities.

Shared mission for a fairer tourism industry

Tripseed’s inclusion in SE Thailand reflects its long-standing efforts to reshape Thailand’s tourism landscape, particularly by addressing issues such as the foreign-dominated DMC sector and unequal opportunities for local businesses. The company’s initiatives aim to ensure that tourism revenue benefits local individuals, businesses, and communities and stays within Thailand’s economy, fostering a more economically inclusive marketplace.

With the addition of Tripseed, the Social Enterprise Thailand network is now comprised of around 100 social purpose businesses nationwide.

Tripseed joins other travel companies, such as Local Alike, SiamRise, and FindFolk, as one of six members committed to driving the industry forward and prioritising purpose ahead of profit.

“This membership represents a significant milestone for us,” said Tripseed Director of Growth Ewan Cluckie. “Joining SE Thailand not only validates the work we’ve been doing but also connects us with a broader community of social entrepreneurs committed to transforming their industries. Together, we’re creating a path for a more sustainable and equitable tourism sector.”

Collaboration for sustainable tourism

Tripseed’s focus on social-purpose tourism offers not just a blueprint but a long-missing alternative for overseas travel agents and tour operators looking to create lasting and honest positive impacts in their destinations. By working with Tripseed, travel professionals can help reduce harmful practices like economic leakage and genuinely support the livelihoods of local communities.

“Overseas travel agents and tour operators have a critical role to play in responsible tourism,” Cluckie added. “By partnering with social-purpose businesses like Tripseed, they can ensure that tourism dollars stay within the local economy and help to address social inequities.”

Social Enterprise Thailand (SE Thailand) General Manager Nattakorn Asunee Na Ayudhaya welcomed Tripseed’s membership: “We are thrilled to welcome Tripseed as part of the SE Thailand network. Their dedication to addressing critical issues such as economic inequality and social inclusion aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to collaborating with Tripseed to explore innovative ways to create lasting, positive impacts in Thailand’s tourism sector.”

About Tripseed

Tripseed is a majority locally owned and women-owned Destination Management Company based in Thailand. With an award-winning approach to sustainable tourism, Tripseed collaborates with the international travel trade to deliver immersive, culturally rich tours.

For more information, visit https://www.tripseed.com

About Social Enterprise Thailand

Founded in 2019, the Social Enterprise Thailand Association (SE Thailand) supports and connects social enterprises nationwide, fostering business growth while addressing social and environmental challenges. SE Thailand plays a crucial role in developing a thriving ecosystem for social enterprises, encouraging innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing to drive scalable social impact.

For more information visit https://www.sethailand.org