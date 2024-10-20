BUSAN, 21 October 2024: As Korea’s second-largest city, Busan is increasingly gaining attention as a MICE destination on the global stage. Offering beautiful seaside environments, rich cultural heritage, and unique venues, Busan leaves international visitors with lasting memories. This year has seen new additions to the lineup of Busan Unique Venues. Are you looking for a space that will make for a unique event? Want to have the most “Busan experience” possible during your stay? Then check out the new additions to the Busan Unique Venues list.

Source: Space OneZ

■ History

For a unique venue in the context of MICE, local history is a powerful tool for attracting visitors. Domoheon, the former official residence of the mayor of Busan; Space OneZ, a renovated old warehouse; Haeundae Platform, located in the former Haeundae subway station; and the Busan Modern History Museum, a former Bank of Korea building, are all excellent examples of such unique venues.

Domoheon, formerly the official residence of the mayor of Busan, has been remodeled into a cultural complex that is open to the public. Known among Koreans as a filming location for the TV drama Reborn Rich, it has transformed since that time and now features a café, walking paths, and an outdoor garden. Visitors appreciate Domoheon as an urban sanctuary.

Your next event could be held at Space OneZ, which offers stunning views of the ocean and a large shipyard just outside. This complex cultural space retains the appearance of the 100-year-old bonded warehouse it was remodeled from. With an ample space of 2,645 m², it has hosted numerous receptions and cultural events, while its restaurant serves a wide variety of Western dishes.

Source: Domoheon

Source: Space OneZ

■ Culture and Fun

The Busan Unique Venues offer distinctive settings and experiences that enhance Busan’s appeal as a MICE city. This year, notable venues such as the Taejongdae Ocean Flying Theme Park, an action tourism landmark; Running Man, named after the popular TV show; the National Youth Ecology Center, showcasing the flora and fauna of Eulsuk Island; and the Busan Museum of Movies, dedicated to cinematic experiences, are joined by the two new Busan Unique Venues introduced below.

If you’re in Busan on a workation and want to enjoy some surfing, the Holi Lounge at Songjeong Beach allows you to combine work and play. Situated above Surf Holic Village, which offers surfing lessons, Holi Lounge extends from the second floor to the rooftop, providing a beachside spot for brunch and drinks. Equipped with solo workstations and meeting rooms, Holi Lounge is designed with workation visitors in mind.

Located in Myeongji International New City, the National Assembly Busan Library is Korea’s first regional library established by the National Assembly. It preserves literature of national significance and promotes the knowledge and culture of Korea’s provinces. Facilities suitable for group activities like seminars, group study, and filming are available on every floor.

Source: Holi Lounge

Source: National Assembly Busan Library

■ Performances and Events

Busan also boasts cafes ready to serve your favorite hot beverages in a comfortable and stylish atmosphere, complemented by music performances and events. Unique venues include Music Complex Busan, a haven for vinyl enthusiasts; Daniels Tribe, known for its live performances; Gonggan 523, a modern cultural complex; Space Byulil, featuring a café with pop-up exhibitions; and Douce Foret, known to be ideal for smaller events.

Located in Gijang, Music Complex Busan is a café centered around vinyl albums. Customers can choose LPs from the shelves and play them on the turntable. The second floor features an intimate concert venue.

Daniels Tribe is a dessert café located in a residential area near Gwangalli Beach, offering a relaxing atmosphere. It hosts artisan concerts spanning various genres, including swing jazz and classical music. Drop by Daniels Tribe for a sensory delight.

In addition to the new Busan Unique Venues of 2024 introduced above, you can view the full list of Busan Unique Venues by following the link below. Selected for their individual character, Busan Unique Venues are worth making time for during your visit to Busan.

Source: Music Complex Busan